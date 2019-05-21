× Redskins’ LB Reuben Foster suffers torn ACL in first drill of OTAs

WASHINGTON– The Redskins’ have lost a key defender to injury.

LB Reuben Foster has reportedly torn his ACL, after crumpling to the ground during the first drill of OTAs.

Foster, 25, came to the Redskins via waivers after being cut from the San Francisco 49ers due to multiple domestic violence incidents.

He only played in 6 games and totaled 29 tackles, but was expected to play a big role for the Redskins this season.

Now, he will be expected to miss the full year.