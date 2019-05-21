Get Your Election Results Here!

Redskins’ LB Reuben Foster suffers torn ACL in first drill of OTAs

Posted 11:31 AM, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, May 21, 2019

A domestic abuse charge against Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster has been dropped, court records show. FULL CREDIT: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WASHINGTON– The Redskins’ have lost a key defender to injury.

LB Reuben Foster has reportedly torn his ACL, after crumpling to the ground during the first drill of OTAs.

Foster, 25, came to the Redskins via waivers after being cut from the San Francisco 49ers due to multiple domestic violence incidents.

He only played in 6 games and totaled 29 tackles, but was expected to play a big role for the Redskins this season.

Now, he will be expected to miss the full year.

