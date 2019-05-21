× School Bus crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, PA — No students were injured when a Williams Valley School bus was involved in a crash this afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:16 p.m. on Route 209 at the intersection with Railroad Street. One person was transported to the hospital. The district issued the following statement on their website:

A Williams Valley bus was involved in an accident this afternoon. All students have been accounted for and reunited with their families. Those needing medical assistance were treated or transported by emergency personnel. School counselors were available at the scene, and counselors will be available at the school tomorrow, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Williams Valley would like to thank all who came together today in support of our Williams Valley School District family.