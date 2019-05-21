× Shippensburg man facing charges after making ‘indecent contact’ with a restaurant employee

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg man is facing charges after allegedly trespassing onto restaurant property, and inappropriately grabbing an employee.

Channon Riggs, 30, is facing indecent assault, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

According to police, on May 10 around 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to Select Diner on W. King Street in Shippensburg for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance and harassing the staff.

Upon arrival, police found that Riggs had left, but he was quickly located near King and Fayette Street.

A restaurant employee said that he told Riggs to leave three times, but after he would leave, he would return.

The last time he returned, Riggs allegedly approached an employee from behind, grabbed her by the hips, and made indecent contact without consent.

Police noted that Riggs was clearly under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested an taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.