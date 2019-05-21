× State Police investigate theft of catalytic converter from pipeline company truck in Dauphin Boro

DAUPHIN COUNTY — State Police are looking for the person or persons who stole a catalytic converter from a Miller Pipeline truck that was parked in a park and ride lot in Dauphin Boro over the weekend.

The incident happened at a lot on Allegheny Street near Route 322, police say. The part was taken sometime between last Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m., according to police.

The part, taken from a 2003 International Harvester truck, is valued at $15,000, police allege.