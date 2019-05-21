Temperatures crash into the 40s tonight but warmer air is right around the corner!

COOLER NIGHT AHEAD: A cold front crossed through late Monday night along with a digging trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This brought some nice relief from the hot and humid weather we experienced this weekend and Monday. In fact, dew points plummeted down into the 40s, indicating very comfortable conditions and temperatures have struggled to warm today. As of 2 PM we are only in the mid 60s, and although some more warming is still possible today we will likely end off the day a bit below average for this time of year. Tomorrow, another ridge begins to build back in and that will allow temperatures to begin to warm up again.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT THURSDAY: We need to be on alert Thursday for another day with potentially severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted all of the Susquehanna Valley under a Slight Risk for severe weather Thursday. This is only a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale, but it is also the same level we had for storms on Sunday. The track of the low pressure system that will be responsible for sparking up severe weather will be positioned a little further south than the previous storm which could mean a more favorable environment for tornado activity. It is also worth mentioning that if there is already good agreement on the possibility of severe storms 2 days out, there may be a higher risk category issued closer to the event. Storms will likely be later in the afternoon and evening hours, the prime time for strong storms to develop. All activity will come to an end late Thursday night as a cold front crosses through.

WARM DAYS AHEAD: Despite the cooler day today, another warm up will be taking shape for the later half of the work week. Tomorrow, we will already begin to warm back into the mid 70s with temperatures soaring by Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We’ll be back in the 80s in no time with temperatures a good 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Summer is knocking on our door.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann