Woman facing DUI, drug charges after nearly striking police vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after driving under the influence and nearly hitting a police vehicle.

Jamie Sevell, 38, is facing DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On April 16 around 10:15 p.m., police were on patrol in a marked vehicle traveling south on Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township.

As the officer stopped for a red light at Route 30, he saw a blue Kia Sportage with a PA registration traveling south behind him.

The officer said that as the vehicle approached his patrol car, he saw the driver slam on the brakes, nearly rear-ending the patrol vehicle.

Police say that the Kia stopped less than one foot behind the rear bumper.

After the light turned green, the officer turned east onto Route 30, and the Kia followed.

The officer allowed the Kia to pass the patrol vehicle, allowing the officer to follow behing.

Eventually, the Kia turned south onto Roosevelt Avenue, and while on the road, the officer noticed that the vehicle had an inoperable tail lamp and that the driver was not able to stay in a lane.

According to police, this included the Kia driving into the south bound lane dividers once and crossing the center line twice.

Police noted that when the Kia crossed the center line a second time, it almost entered the path of an oncoming dump truck.

The officer activated his lights, and pulled the vehicle over.

Police found that the driver, later identified as Sevell, had an odor of alcoholic beverages on her breath and her eyes were blood shot.

While speaking to Sevell, police noted that she accidentally dropped a burning cigarette into her purse.

When police asked Sevell if she had been drinking, she said that she had only a few drinks about four hours ago.

Sevell was placed under arrest, and admitted to using heroin.

Police found two syringes and two spoons with residue inside Sevell’s purse.

After being taken to York Hospital for a blood test that revealed alcohol, morphine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in her system, Sevell was placed under arrest.