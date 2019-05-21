York Catholic seeks revenge on Kennard-Dale in 2a Girls LAX District Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Derry Township, Dauphin County - The stage is set for District III Girls 2A Lacrosse Final on Wednesday, and the scene will be familiar. York Catholic and Kennard-Dale. The Rams advance via the comeback, down early, they rally to knock off Cocalico 12-11.

York Catholic cruised past Lampeter-Strasburg 15-8, using a late run to put this on ice.

This is a rematch from the York-Adams Championship game when Kennard-Dale gave the Irish their lone loss on the year. That loss served as motivation in the semifinals and the Irish have not forgotten about that blemish. They made it known that they are fired up for revenge in the final.

"We are ready, we are ready to play Kennard_Dale again. And have another shot at them because I believe, and everyone believes that we can beat them," said York Catholic junior midfielder Kennedy Eckert.

Head Coach Rob Linthicum added, "It is going to be a hard game for my young squad to win, but we are excited to be in it and I know my girls will give 100 and ten percent and that is all I ask of them."

One of those young players, freshman Grace Doyle talked about what a District III title would mean to this York Catholic team. "It would mean a lot, it would be the first district championship in our schools history for girls lacrosse and I think it would mean a lot to the girls. Especially how hard we have been working this entire season."

Every one added that they are excited for Wednesday's match at 7 PM at Central Dauphin Middle School's Landis Field.