× York County man accused of damaging property with axe after mom disposes of his alcohol

YORK COUNTY — A 48-year-old York County man is facing several charges after police say he damaged his mother’s porch fence with an axe and threatened to break her truck windows after she poured out his alcohol, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

John Brown Jr., of York, is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness in the incident, which happened last Friday around 6:30 p.m., on the 100 block of Haven Drive, according to police.

Police dispatched to the victim’s home found Brown inside, next to the axe, which was propped against a wall, according to the criminal complaint. Police could detect “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Brown Jr., and he appeared intoxicated,” the complaint states.

Brown was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking for arraignment.