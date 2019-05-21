× York County man convicted of shooting at State Police trooper after robbing Walmart in 2016

YORK COUNTY — A York County man convicted of shooting at a State Police trooper with a sawed-off shotgun after robbing a Walmart pharmacy in Shrewsbury Township in 2016 will serve a prison term of 20 to 40 years, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Markowski, 60, was convicted of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, robbery, and related crimes in a bench trial before Judge Harry M. Ness. He shot at a Pennsylvania State trooper on April 7, 2016, after stealing fentanyl from the pharmacy at the Walmart.

Markowski will be sentenced on June 24.