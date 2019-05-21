× York County man pleads guilty to 2015 DUI crash that killed Iraq war veteran

YORK COUNTY — A Fairview Township man will serve eight to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a 2015 DUI accident that killed a 30-year-old Iraq war veteran.

Justin Mitchell Haines, 39, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by motor vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and DUI. He was set to face trial Tuesday morning.

Haines was arrested on Feb. 8, 2015, after his vehicle struck a car driven by Kyle Quigley at the intersection of Lewisberry and Poplar Roads in Fairview Township. Investigators determined Haines was hitting speeds between 60 and 78 mph at the time of the crash. His blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit, investigators said.

Haines will be formally sentenced on June 28 before Judge Musti Cook.