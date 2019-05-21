× York man busted for DUI for sixth time, according to police

YORK — A York man has been charged with DUI and related offenses for the sixth time since 2006, according to court documents and Northern York Regional Police.

Angel Veras-Lopez, 32, of the 400 block of Dietz Estates Drive, was charged with DUI, driving under a suspended license, and a summary traffic offense after a traffic stop on Monday night in Conewago Township, according to police.

Police say an anonymous witness stopped a police patrol car at about 7:48 p.m. in the area of Graffius Road and Dietz Estates Drive to report that they knew of someone who was drinking and driving. The witness reported the man, later identified as Veras-Lopez, was driving a red Honda Accord after he had been drinking, the complaint states.

The officer responded to the area of Mill Creek Road and Whitehurst Drive, where a vehicle matching the witness’ description was seen traveling south on Mill Creek Road, according to the complaint. The officer followed the vehicle, noting that it crossed the double yellow line as it approached a corner on West Wind Drive. The vehicle crossed the double yellow line a second time on Grennbrier Road, when the officer pulled it over.

Lopez allegedly told the officer he did not have his license on him, and that the vehicle he was driving belonged to his wife. Police say he appeared to have glassy eyes and had the “slight odor” of alcohol on his breath, according to the complaint. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test, according to police.

Police say Lopez admitted to having prior DUI convictions on his record.