York man injured in overnight shooting; police are investigating

YORK — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in York City that left one person injured.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, York City Police responded to York Hospital for the report of a shooting victim. The victim, a 20-year-old York man, said he was shot in the left thigh while in his home on the 100 block of N. Pine St., police say.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted in the incident. The victim told police he did not want any further investigation, but officers are continuing to investigate the initial shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call York City Police Department at (717) 846-1234.