Zachary Witman released from prison after serving 15 years for stabbing his brother to death in 1998

A York County man accused of stabbing his 13-year-old brother to death in 1998 has been released from state prison Tuesday morning, officials at SCI-Smithfield confirmed.

Zachary Witman was 15 years old at the time of the murder. He stabbed his brother, Gregory, more than 60 times inside their New Freedom home on Oct. 2, 1998. A week after the crime, he was arrested and charged.

He was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison without parole, but was re-sentenced in February of 2018 due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that deemed life sentences against juveniles “unconstitutional.”

A plea deal was reached at the time, resulting in a new sentence of 15 years and 230 days to 40 years in prison, according to the York Daily Record.

Due to time served, that deal made Witman eligible for parole in January.