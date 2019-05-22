× 3 Lancaster County man charged with buying nearly $7,000 worth of gift cards with stolen credit cards

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have charged three Lancaster County men with access device fraud and theft after they allegedly stole a woman’s credit cards and either purchased or attempted to purchase more than $6,000 in gift cards in locations across Lancaster County.

Dillon McCay Hertzog, 27, of Columbia, Douglas Andrew Shuman, 23, of Washington Boro, and Kevin Nathaniel Kendig, 28, of Lancaster, were all charged in the case, according to police.

They are accused of visiting a woman on the 100 block of Fairview Drive and taking two credit cards from her purse. They then traveled to several businesses in Lancaster County and used the stolen cards to purchase or attempt to purchase $6,884.26 in gift cards.

Shuman and Hertzog were located Wednesday, police say. Both were incarcerated in York County Prison on unrelated charges.

Kendig was already incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, also on unrelated charges.