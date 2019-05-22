× 3 men accused of installing skimming device at Cumberland County Sheetz apprehended in Virginia

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Three men accused of installing a skimmer and camera on a Sheetz ATM in Cumberland County in April were apprehended last week in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to a detective with Silver Spring Township Police.

Benedicto Correia, Angell Hungaro and Carlos Di Santi are charged with access device fraud and unlawful device-making equipment, court documents show.

Police say that the ATM skimmer and camera were installed on April 12 and the three men allegedly monitored the devices from approximately three hours before leaving the Sheetz, located in the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike.

They then left in a 2005 White Dodge Caravan with a Florida registration. Police note that the van was stopped on April 1 in Upper Southhampton Township and the registration was also ran on April 29 in Lower Paxton Township.

The van was entered into a wanted Felony vehicle status and on May 15, Albemarle County Police Dept in Charlottesville were alerted to the status during a traffic stop. According to police, evidence of the crime of ATM skimming was located inside the vehicle.

Police say the van was identified as being involved in additional ATM skimmer and cash outs in the Cumberland, Dauphin and York areas from at least April 12 (Silver Spring Township) until May 1 (Springettsbury Township).