× 5 juveniles charged in connection to car theft, hit-and-run incident in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster arrested five juvenile suspects in connection to the theft of a vehicle and a handgun Monday on the first block of West Frederick Street.

The investigation began when police were dispatched to the scene of a suspected hit and run crash that occurred around 9:27 a.m., police say. A witness told police a Chevrolet Impala had crashed into the fence of a residence, and five juveniles were seen running from the vehicle after the crash.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the area of Coral and 2nd streets, police say.

Police say the juveniles were apprehended after entering the basement area of a residence on the 500 block of North Queen Street. One of them discarded a backpack at the location, police say. The backpack contained a semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of W. Lemon St. on May 6, police say. Police are still trying to determine which of the juveniles the backpack belonged to.

All five juveniles were charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, two counts of criminal conspiracy.

One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old male from East Hempfield Township, was also charged with driving without a license and accidents to unattended vehicle or property, police say.

The other juveniles were a 15-year-old male from Lancaster, a 14-year-old male from Landisville, and two 14-year-old females from Lancaster, police say.