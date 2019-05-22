A pleasant and seasonable Wednesday, but watching severe weather potential on Thursday

MILDER, BUT STILL COMFY: Wednesday is an overall quiet and seasonable day, but it brings more clouds during the afternoon and slightly higher temperatures. It’s a cool, even chilly, start for many this morning. Temperatures begin in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There’s plenty of sunshine to start. Then, it’s more clouds than sunshine through the rest of Wednesday. Humidity levels remain in check, with comfortable readings still in place. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. Skies are mostly cloudy through the evening and there overnight as a warm front approaches. A few showers are possible near daybreak, but many should stay dry. Lows are in the 50s.

WARMER, SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: The end of the week turns warmer and more humid to start. Thunderstorm chances return as well. On Thursday, it’s back to the muggy feel throughout Central PA. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. There’s an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threats are damaging winds, flooding and hail, but there’s even a small tornado threat. Conditions quiet later during the day and into the night. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday turns dry again, and humidity levels drop a bit. It’s not quite in the comfortable range, but enough to make a difference. Temperatures are a touch lower, with readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Even more warmth and humidity are on tap for yet another weekend! And some more good news for the holiday weekend—no particular day is going to be a washout! Saturday is mainly dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. A couple stray thunderstorms are possible. It’s humid and very warm, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday temperatures are a touch higher and it’s back to the muggies. Afternoon highs peak in the middle to upper 80s. There’s also the chance for a couple isolated showers or thunderstorms. Memorial Day is still very warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but so far, it looks promising for any outdoor plans for the unofficial start of summer! Tuesday turns cooler and less humid. Readings fall back into the 70s with sunshine.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels