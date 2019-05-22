× Body found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Dauphin County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A body that was found in the Susquehanna River earlier this week has been identified as Padam Rizal, the Dauphin County man who has been missing since February, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirms to FOX43.

A fisherman located the body around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Rizal’s vehicle was found abandoned on the Interstate 83 bridge over the Susquehanna River three months prior, on February 22 around 1 a.m. The 49-year-old man was last seen during the afternoon hours of February 21.

The coroner’s office tells FOX43 that Rizal’s cause of death was fresh water drowning. It has been ruled a suicide.