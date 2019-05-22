× Caledonia State Park’s swimming pool will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Caledonia State Park’s 500,000-gallon swimming pool will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend, according to Park Manager Earl Hockenberry.

“For more than 25 years Caledonia State Park has been able to provide our community with swimming pool facilities,” Hockenberry said. “Unfortunately, we have experienced some unexpected maintenance problems while getting the pool ready for the 2019 season.”

An opening date has not been provided. Park management encourages the public to contact the office at 717-352-2161 for updated information.

The state park covers 1,125 acres throughout Franklin and Adams counties.