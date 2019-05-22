Special election and local primary results

Chuck Wingate, former executive director of Bethesda Mission, has passed away

Posted 10:07 PM, May 22, 2019

HARRISBURG — Chuck Wingate, the former executive director of Bethesda Mission, passed away Tuesday after a long struggle with heart disease, the organization said in a statement on Facebook.

Wingate served as executive director for eight years.

“A trusted friend, effective leader, keen intellect, and most importantly, a passion for sharing our hope in Christ, Chuck Wingate will be sorely missed,” a portion of the statement said. “We all pray for comfort, strength and peace for Nancy, the kids, and grandkids.”

