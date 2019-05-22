× Cumberland County Judge, Christylee Peck, congratulated on Primary Election victory

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Tuesday, Republican Party of Pennsylvania endorsed candidates Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck and Chester County Deputy District Attorney Megan McCarthy King won the 2019 Republican primary election for Superior Court.

In response, Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio, made the following statement:

“Throughout the Primary Election campaign, Judge Christylee Peck and Deputy DA Megan McCarthy King have told Pennsylvanians about their wealth of experience in standing up for victims, ensuring due process, and bringing common sense to the courtroom as they seek to bring justice and integrity to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

“It’s clear that message, along with their demeanor and temperament, resonated with voters.

“As the candidates advance toward November, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania will continue to put every effort behind electing Judge Christylee Peck and Deputy District Attorney Megan McCarthy King to ensure their commitment to the rule of law and respecting the constitution are put in action on the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.”

SOURCE: Republican Party of PA