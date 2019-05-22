Democratic Slate of Candidates for York County set for November election
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The slate of candidates from the Democratic Party for York County has been set for this November’s election.
The following candidates have been nominated for the corresponding positions:
- Amanda Green-Hawkins – PA Superior Court
- Daniel McCaffery – PA Superior Court
- Sandra Thompson – Court of Common Pleas
- Doug Hoke – York County Commissioner
- Judith Higgins – York County Commissioner
- Sandra Harrison – Prothonotary
- Ryan Supler – York County Treasurer
- Pam Nicholson – Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphan’s Court
- Stacey Duckworth – Clerk of Courts