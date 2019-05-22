Get Your Election Results Here!

Democratic Slate of Candidates for York County set for November election

Posted 8:07 AM, May 22, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The slate of candidates from the Democratic Party for York County has been set for this November’s election.

The following candidates have been nominated for the corresponding positions:

  • Amanda Green-Hawkins – PA Superior Court
  • Daniel McCaffery – PA Superior Court
  • Sandra Thompson – Court of Common Pleas
  • Doug Hoke – York County Commissioner
  • Judith Higgins – York County Commissioner
  • Sandra Harrison – Prothonotary
  • Ryan Supler – York County Treasurer
  • Pam Nicholson – Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphan’s Court
  • Stacey Duckworth – Clerk of Courts
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.