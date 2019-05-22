× District Judge Sonya McKnight placed on paid leave

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight, who owns a home in Harrisburg where a man was shot two weeks ago, has been placed on paid leave, according to a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Courts.

Police said a woman who lives in the Lexington Street house shot a man whom she had a protection from abuse order against on May 10. The man did survive his injuries.

It’s not known if McKnight lives in the house.

Court documents show a protection from abuse order was filed against McKnight’s husband, Enoch, back in October which barred him from her residence.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting.

McKnight’s cases are being covered by other Magisterial District Judges.