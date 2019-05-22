× Dover man facing charges after ramming victim’s vehicle, threatening his life

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man is facing charges after he allegedly rammed a victim’s vehicle with his own and threatened to kill him.

Michael Toomey, 48, is facing aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment charges for his role in the incident.

On May 21 around 4:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Nursery Road and Mountain Road in Dover Township for a report of an erratic driver using his vehicle to ram another.

Shortly after being dispatched, police received a call from the victim, who said that a vehicle was ramming his vehicle on Nursery Road, and the other driver is now heading towards Old Carlisle Road.

Upon arrival, police found a heavily damaged rear end of a gray 2004 Ford Focus.

The victim told police that the incident began on Mill Creek Road, when he began following a green Saturn.

According to the victim, the vehicle began to “brake check” him, and slowed down on purpose causing him to have to slow down to a speed well below the limit in the area.

The victim said this continued to Butter Road and onto Nursery Road, where the Saturn continued to slam on his brakes or came to a complete stop with no other vehicles around.

As they continued on the roadway, the victim claimed that the Saturn began to back up in an attempt to strike his vehicle, so the victim said that he drove around the car and headed north on Nursery Road.

The victim said he almost got to Mountain Road when the Saturn began to ram his vehicle, causing it to go off the road and into a field.

After getting back onto the roadway, the victim said the Saturn rammed him again.

The victim told police that in an attempt to get home safely, he attempted to get back on the road again, only to be rammed by the Saturn.

Finally, the victim said that he jumped out of his vehicle on Mountain Road near his residence when the driver of the Saturn, later identified as Toomey, got out of the vehicle and said “I’m going to f*****g kill you!”

According to police, they ran Toomey’s tags and responded to his address on Zeigler Road.

Upon arrival, Toomey told police that he was involved in an incident.

Toomey said that he has had a recurring issue with the same Ford Focus over the past week, and that it passes him illegally on Nursery Road.

He told police that the vehicle began to tail gate him, and pushed him with its front bumper.

Then, Toomey said the vehicle got in front of him and “brake checked” him, causing his Saturn to ram the back of the Focus.

After the incident, Toomey said he didn’t feel safe, and drove home.

When police asked Toomey why he didn’t call police, he said that his phone was dead, so he could not call.

However, when police looked at Toomey’s cell phone, it was found to be fully charged, according to the criminal complaint.

Toomey told authorities, “I hate the f*****g police. Every time I’m involved in an incident, I get arrested. Even when I’m innocent.”

After analyzing the vehicle, police found that Toomey’s story could not have occurred due to the light damage to his car.

While he denied ever hitting the vehicle, Toomey also told police, “I was so pissed after he passed me that I don’t know what happened after that.”

Now, Toomey is facing charges.