Fortnite is teaming up with Michael Jordan for a new crossover

Fortnite and Michael Jordan? Fortnite and Michael Jordan. The uber popular video game and the basketball GOAT have something in store for the new Fortnite update, which goes live today.

An in-game message sent to players on Tuesday teased the crossover: “Game recognize Game. Drop in tomorrow.” Fortnite also tweeted out the news:

Jordan’s official Twitter and Instagram story held more clues, with shots of a Fortnite skin featuring Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo.

Players are guessing the event may be a new limited time mode, which is essentially a special mode of game play with special skins and abilities. Epic Games recently released a John Wick LTM to coincide with the release of “John Wick: Chapter 3,” and commanded huge attention for an Avengers crossover in late April.