Hill's Pet Nutrition recalls lot of dog canned food due to high levels of Vitamin D

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has expanded a dog food recall because of high levels of Vitamin D, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition would like to clarify that a single can date/lot code within an already recalled case of dog food was inadvertently omitted from our recall list. This relates to the same vitamin premix that led to the Jan. 31 voluntary recall.

The cans were in cases marked with the previously recalled lot code. The vast majority of the product was distributed in October and November 2018 and unlikely to still be commercially available. The Hill’s Consumer Affairs and Veterinary Consultation Services have also not received any calls reporting ill pets for this SKU date code / lot code.

This single date code below is associated with an already recalled SKU:



Product Name SKU

Number Date Code / Lot Code Hill’s® Prescription Diet® i/d® Digestive Care Chicken & Vegetable Stew Canned Dog Food, 12.5 oz 3389 102020T21

For more information, contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 or at contactus@hillspet.com.

Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist