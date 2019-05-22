× Lancaster man accused of taking items from property in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police caught a Lancaster man taking items from a property in Washington Borough, Lancaster County last week.

On May 15, police were called to a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Water Street.

Upon arrival, police located 42-year-old Jon Aspril to the rear of a garage with a chainsaw and stepladder in hand. A second chainsaw and leaf blower were also found outside.

According to police, metal bars covering the windows of the property had been pried back.

Aspril has been charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison.