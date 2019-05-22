Get Your Election Results Here!

Little Conestoga Creek Bridge Replacement Project to close road in Lancaster County

Posted 8:00 AM, May 22, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Little Conestoga Creek Bridge Replacement Project will see a roadway close.

According to police, the narrow bridge connecting Buch Avenue in Manheim Township with Miller Road in East Petersburg Borough is scheduled to be closed on June 3, and is projected to be completed on August 28.

During that time, the roadway will be out of service, and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes of travel.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.