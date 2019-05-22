× Little Conestoga Creek Bridge Replacement Project to close road in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Little Conestoga Creek Bridge Replacement Project will see a roadway close.

According to police, the narrow bridge connecting Buch Avenue in Manheim Township with Miller Road in East Petersburg Borough is scheduled to be closed on June 3, and is projected to be completed on August 28.

During that time, the roadway will be out of service, and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes of travel.