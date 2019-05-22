× Man allegedly drove to restaurant while intoxicated to fight another individual

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man allegedly drove to a West Manchester Township restaurant while intoxicated to fight another individual.

Police were called to Westgate Restaurant and Lounge just before 12:30 a.m. on April 12 for a domestic altercation. The caller advised that her boyfriend, 43-year-old Robert Traettino Jr., showed up intoxicated and was sitting in a black Hyundai Sonata outside of the entrance.

Upon arrival, police located Traettino, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with keys switched to the “on” position in the ignition.

Traettino told police that he received a text message from his girlfriend, who elaborating by saying she was at the bar with another man and challenged Traettino to come there to “get his a** kicked.”

According to police, Traettino went inside and was refused service. He then went outside where him and his girlfriend got into an argument before she went back inside.

While speaking with Traettino, an officer detected an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from him. He reportedly told police that he drank two beers earlier in the evening and smoked marijuana a day before.

Police say Traettino performed field sobriety tests and he showed signs of impairment. He was then arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Central Booking where blood was drawn for his BAC.

Traettino has been charged with driving under the influence.