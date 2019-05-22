× Man exposed himself, made lewd comments toward individual who confronted him about peeing in her yard

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 26-year-old man allegedly exposed himself and made lewd comments toward an individual after she confronted him about urinating in her yard.

The incident occurred on May 10 in the 600 block of South Front Street.

The victim called police about the encounter and gave officers a vehicle description.

Kian Cooper, the driver of the vehicle, was located a short time later and he was found to allegedly be under the influence while driving with a suspended license. He’s also accused of providing police with a false name.

Cooper has been charged with indecent exposure, driving under the influence, false identification to law enforcement, driving while suspended and careless driving.