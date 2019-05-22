× Manor Township man accused of raping, sexually assaulting child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manor Township man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Police became aware of the alleged sexual abuse in July 2018 when they received a referral from the Lancaster County Children and Youth Services.

The child advised during an interview that it occurred on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2014.

David Ellerbee, now 56 years old, went to the victim’s bedroom overnight and asked for a hug before he allegedly sexually abused her.

The child’s mother also spoke with police. She said that a few years ago, she caught Ellerbee in her daughter’s room. When she questioned what he was doing, Ellerbee reportedly advised that he was comforting the victim from a storm, according to the criminal complaint. The child did not disclose any sexual abuse at that time.

Ellerbee has been charged with rape of a child, sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault, court documents show.