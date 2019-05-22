Meet ‘Cappy,’ the newest honorary member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that its newest honorary member has a name.

Cappy — short for Capitol — was selected from the more than 1,000 suggestions made by followers of its Facebook page.

The pup became an honorary member of the team after it was found wandering around the Capitol Complex last month. After the department opened up its Facebook wall for name suggestions, five finalists were selected from the list. They were Cappy, Penny, Hanna, Blue, and River.

“From those options, our newest team member clearly liked the name “Cappy” the best,” the post on Facebook reads. “Cappy, a version of Capitol, was one of the names that were suggested the most, and we’re thrilled to announce that as the winning entry.”

Cappy will join the force as a “Community Service Dog,” and will be assigned to assist in the department’s community relations and recruitment efforts, Capitol Police said on its Facebook post.