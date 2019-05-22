Police searching for suspect who stole over $300 worth of clothing from Target

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole over $300 worth of clothing from Target.

On May 20, police responded to the Target store in the 2000 block of York Crossing Drive in West Manchester Township for reported retail thefts.

The loss prevention officer told police that between April 23 and May 19 a woman would use the self-checkout line and used a tag with a bar code for $1 to purchase clothing.

By not paying the full value for the items, the woman stole over $300 worth of clothing over four separate trips to the store.

When leaving the Target store, the suspect left the area in a white SUV or grey sedan, investigators say.

Police say the suspect appears to be a light-skinned Hispanic woman with dark hair. Authorities think she may be in her 20’s or 30’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.