Police seek ID of man in connection with fraud investigation

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in regards to an fraud investigation.

Police say a person’s wallet was stole on May 2 and a debit card was used to make several fraudulent purchases at different locations.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Licata at 717-255-3189 or via email: NLicata@harrisburgpa.gov. You can also submit a tip here.