Police seek identity of person wanted in connection with theft from vehicle in Lancaster County

Posted 2:32 PM, May 22, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual in connection with a theft from a vehicle.

The theft occurred between 1:05 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. on May 12 in the parking lot of Miller’s Smorgasbord on Lincoln Highway East, according to police. A car window was smashed and the victim’s purse and wallet were taken.

That same day at 1:48 p.m., police say the pictured male attempted to use one of the victim’s credit cards to make a purchase at Target on Covered Bridge Drive.

Anyone with information in regards to the person’s identity should contact Sgt. Cloonan at 717-291-4676. Refer to incident # 1905013850.

