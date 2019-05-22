× Police seek Lancaster County girl who ran away from guardians

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night.

Police say Julie Excell ran away from the custody of her guardians Tuesday at about 9:15 p.m. in the area of the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East. She was last seen running behind a Turkey Hill store in that area.

Excell is a white female, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. She has multi-colored (reddish/purple) hair, shaved on one side, and was wearing black pants, a dark t-shirt with a penguin on the front, and sandals with purple socks at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676, referring to Incident No. 1905025776.