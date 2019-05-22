× Police: Suspected armed robber apprehended in West York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A suspected armed robber who was reportedly seen casing local businesses Wednesday evening has been apprehended by West York Police.

Police say they chased the person and subdued him in the 1300 block of West Market Street near Dollar General. He was armed with a knife and was dressed in all black with a black bandanna, police add.

Police note that the individual was reported to be in the area of Smokers Outlet Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information should contact West York Police.