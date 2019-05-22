× Police: York County man was almost 4 times over the legal limit when pulled over for suspected DUI

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 33-year-old York County man with two counts of DUI and one count of driving with a suspended license after he was allegedly stopped while driving with a blood alcohol content that was almost four times the legal limit last month.

Travis Groupe was arrested at 1:22 a.m. on April 20 after a West Manchester Township Police officer saw his grey Dodge pickup truck was straddling the white line and traveling in both southbound lanes on Kenneth Road near Route 30, according to police.

The vehicle then turned right onto Route 30, and swerved suddenly from the right lane into the middle lane before exiting onto Carlisle Road, where police say the officer conducted a traffic stop in the lot of the former Lancaster Pre-Owned car dealership on York Crossing Drive.

According to police, Groupe smelled strongly of alcohol and exhibited slurred speech. An opened bottle of vodka was found on the passenger seat, police say.

The officer told Groupe to step out of the vehicle, and observed Groupe was unsteady on his feet and stumbled while walking. Groupe allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and police found he was driving with a suspended license.

Groupe allegedly told police he had had two drinks while at the Westgate Inn on Kenneth Road.

Police took Groupe into custody and transported him to Central Booking. A blood draw was performed on Groupe at 2:08 a.m., police say.

The results of the blood draw indicated Groupe had a blood alcohol level of .318 percent, well over the legal limit of 0.8 percent, police say.