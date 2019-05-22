× Republican Party of Pennsylvania congratulates Fred Keller on winning 12th Congressional District special election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Tuesday, State Representative Fred Keller overwhelmingly won Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District special election.

In response, Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio, made the following statement:

“Fred Keller ran a great campaign and talked about his support for ideas that all Americans can get behind: a better economy, more jobs, and getting government out of the way.

“As he now heads to Congress, we look forward to supporting Fred and the entire Pennsylvania Republican Congressional delegation as they work to implement the pro-growth policies that have kept this economy booming, support President Trump, and represent Pennsylvania’s interests in Washington.”

SOURCE: Republican Party of Pennsylvania