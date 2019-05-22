Severe weather likely Thursday with a tornado threat, warm holiday weekend

PLEASANT FINISH TO WEDNESDAY: After hitting the low-to-mid 70s once again, temperatures dip into the upper-50s and low-60s overnight. We’ll also get a bit of a wind shift, bringing in more moist air heading into Thursday. A few showers will be possible, especially in our northern counties, before sunrise. Temperatures top out in the mid-80s Thursday afternoon with severe thunderstorms possible.

SEVERE WEATHER THURSDAY: Currently, the entire area is in an “ENHANCED” risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3. This will be a closely monitored situation, with all of the “classic” severe weather ingredients present. Thunderstorms start developing in the early afternoon and could quickly become severe. They will track through the area throughout the mid-afternoon and early evening, with spotty thunderstorms behind the main line in the evening time frame. Damaging winds of 60+MPH, quarter-sized hail, and flash flooding are our main concerns. There is a tornado threat as well, higher than usual for our area. Stay tuned all day long tomorrow on-air, online and on the FOX43 Weather App. The app has alerts directly to your phone if you’re not near a TV and can access your location for alerts directly where you are. We will bring you the latest updates as it comes available.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: A slightly less humid day shapes up for Friday with highs near 80. Breezy conditions will end the work week with morning lows int the 60s. Saturday morning starts cooler, in the mid-50s. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-80s and humid. A couple thunderstorms will be possible both days, but the weekend is by no means a washout. Keep the app handy and be ready to head indoors, but still get out and enjoy! Memorial Day Monday also stays in the mid-80s with a couple thunderstorms possible.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann