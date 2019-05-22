Snack Town Brewfest in Hanover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed the 2019 Snacktown Brewfest in Hanover on June 22.

What is Snack Town Brewfest? A celebration of Hanover’s Snack Food heritage and love of craft beer. The event is sponsored by Utz Quality Foods and Snyder’s of Hanover. This year we’ll have the Amish Outlaws for our entertainment, over 80+ beers and wines to sample, plus yard games and food trucks.

When is it? 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. One month from today!

Where is it? Good Field, 50 N. Forney Avenue, Hanover, PA

For more information about 2019 Snacktown Brewfest, click on the link: https://www.snacktownbrewfest.com/homepage