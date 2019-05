× Susquehanna Township Police seek info. related to theft of packages

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking information in regards to the theft of packages.

Police say numerous delivered packages were stolen between March 19 and April 6.

Some of the stolen items included two dresses, a red lace lingerie suit and a body suit, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or via email: 106@susquehannatwp.com.