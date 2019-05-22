Susquehanna Township Police seek suspect in theft of Chevy Astro Van

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are trying to determine who stole a Chevrolet Astro Van from a car dealership earlier this year.

According to police, someone took the van from a dealership on the 3400 block of Walnut St. sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2. The van was recovered, but police are trying to identify a suspect in the case. Witnesses told police they’ve seen the van driving in the Hall Manor area of Harrisburg.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown at (717) 909-9242 or via email at 106@susquehannatwp.com.