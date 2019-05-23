× Arctic Cat recalls 1,700 Havoc off-road recreational vehicles due to suspension problem

Artic Cat has recalled about 1,700 units of its Havoc recreational off-road vehicles due to a problem with their upper front suspension arms, which poses a potential crash hazard.

The recall was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission.

The recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Textron Havoc recreational off-highway vehicles manufactured by Arctic Cat. The two-seat vehicles come in four color combinations: charcoal metallic/bronze, green/black, red/black or white/black. The vehicles have Textron Off Road printed on each side of the hood and Havoc on each side of the rear cargo box.

The affected models were sold at Textron Off Road and Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2018 through April 2019 for between $13,800 and $17,000.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Arctic Cat has received six reports of front suspension arm failures. No crashes or injuries have been reported.