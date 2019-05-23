× Authorities on scene of barricade situation in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities, including the Special Emergency Response Team, are on the scene of a barricade situation in Ephrata.

The situation started late Thursday morning when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant on a robbery suspect. As a result of the warrant, authorities say the suspect became barricaded inside a home in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. Authorities note that they have since been in contact with the individual.

People inside neighboring homes have been instructed to shelter in place, according to authorities.

Washington Avenue and East Locust Street are closed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police did not confirm if weapons are involved. No injures reported at this time. Neighbors of the home involved have been instructed to shelter in place. @fox43 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) May 23, 2019

This story has been updated from its previous version.