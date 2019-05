YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today on FOX43 Morning News, Fig & Barrel Pub is stopping by the kitchen as a part of our Be our Guest series.

Owners Nathan and Lisa Novak, and head chef, Tim Siegle, are preparing their house dry-aged steak that is served with a honey-bourbon reduction sauce, sautéed mushrooms, wood fried Brussels sprouts, and crispy roasted red potatoes.

For more information on our Be our Guest series, you can check out this link here.