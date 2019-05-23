× One person dead, two officers taken to hospital after house fire in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and two police officers have been taken to the hospital after a house fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey.

One person is dead as a result of the fire, and two police officers have been taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

There is no word on the extent of any damage at this time.

West Chocolate Avenue is closed between Valley Road and Hockersville Road due to the fire activity, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

W Chocolate will be closed from Valley Rd to Hockersville Rd. Tractor trailers detour at University and 743 intersections. AVOID AREA. https://t.co/9WYA6LL34H — Derry Township (@DerryTownshipPD) May 23, 2019

Hershey Fire currently on scene of a second alarm structure fire. 500 block West Chocolate Avenue. Fire has been K/D. Chocolate Avenue is closed in both directions. Detours are in place. pic.twitter.com/tHwgSXmyf7 — Hershey Fire Dept (@HersheyFire) May 23, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.