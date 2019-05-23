× Delaware woman accused of theft, forgery of checks from Lancaster County victim

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manor Township Police have charged a Delaware woman with four counts of forgery and four counts of theft after a lengthy investigation into a report of stolen checks from a resident of Mountville.

According to police, the suspected theft and forgery was reported on March 5, 2018, by a resident of a home on the 100 block of Landing Circle. The victim reported that she noticed several items, including some jewelry, went missing after the suspect was inside her home on Jan. 2, 2018. The victim later learned from her bank that four checks had been cashed on her account that hadn’t been authorized by the victim.

The total amount of the checks cashed was $1,020, police say.

After an investigation, police determined that Heather Gombert, 43, of Seaford, Delaware, had stolen the checks and later forged them. The money drawn from the victim’s account was deposited in an account belonging to Gombert, police say.