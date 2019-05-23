Honda recalls 118,000 SUVs in United States due to sudden air bag deployment

A view of the Honda logo during day two of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

UNITED STATES — Japanese automaker Honda has recalled 137,000 SUVs in three countries due to sudden air bag deployment.

According to FOXBusiness, the recall applies to 118,000 vehicles in the United States, and another 19,000 vehicles in South Korea and Canada.

Reuters reported that Honda received at least three reports of injuries after air bags in the 2019 Honda CR-Vs suddenly deployed. However, FOXBusiness reports that the company received six reports of sudden deployments, but none led to a crash.

To fix the issue, Honda says that the vehicles’ steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels will need to be replaced.

The company also noted that metal burrs in the steering wheel’s interior surface can also cause components to overheat and short circuit.

