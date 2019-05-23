× House of Spices recalls all 7-oz Laxmi Dried Apricot products due to potential allergens

House of Spices is recalling all lots of 7-ounce packages of Laxmi Dried Apricot products due to an undeclared ingredient that could pose the risk of an allergic reaction in those allergic to sulfites.

The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail order.

The affected product comes in 7-oz (200g), clear plastic packages with yellow, green and red colors and Laxmi Logo.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs that the sulfite-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

Production of the product has been suspended until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased the LAXMI Dried Apricot 7 oz (200g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.